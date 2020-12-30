Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) dropped 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.11 and last traded at $30.56. Approximately 2,939,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,484,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.12 million. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,567,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,239,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth about $26,269,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth about $17,858,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the third quarter valued at about $12,620,000.

Sumo Logic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

