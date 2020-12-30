SUN Price Tops $6.03 on Exchanges (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 30th. One SUN token can now be purchased for about $6.03 or 0.00020968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SUN has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. SUN has a total market capitalization of $27.91 million and approximately $9.17 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00025613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00129500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.81 or 0.00569778 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00156053 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00305543 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00019365 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00050440 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,629,673 tokens. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

Buying and Selling SUN

SUN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

