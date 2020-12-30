SUN (SUN) Market Capitalization Reaches $28.01 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. One SUN token can now be bought for $6.05 or 0.00021642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN has a total market cap of $28.01 million and $44.34 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SUN has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00025598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00133896 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00188124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.93 or 0.00582778 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00314073 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00020412 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00053000 BTC.

SUN Token Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,629,673 tokens. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

SUN Token Trading

SUN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

