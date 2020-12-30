SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Down 11.9%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s stock price fell 11.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.89 and last traded at $26.31. 11,330,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 5,567,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.87.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPWR. UBS Group lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered SunPower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SunPower from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,328.66 and a beta of 2.22.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.86 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $3,730,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 69,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,122,737.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,802 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,702 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in SunPower by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in SunPower by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SunPower by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in SunPower by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

