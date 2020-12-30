Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.50 and last traded at $67.40. Approximately 3,256,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 4,208,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Simmons initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6,733.27 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.73.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $603,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,206.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,184,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $95,329,377.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,503,030 shares of company stock valued at $609,118,001. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,183,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,401,441,000 after purchasing an additional 998,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,996,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,414,000 after acquiring an additional 245,716 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 14.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,087,000 after acquiring an additional 932,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Sunrun by 12.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,944,000 after acquiring an additional 430,791 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Sunrun by 7.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,083,644 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,369,000 after acquiring an additional 76,037 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

