Super Zero Price Reaches $0.0928 on Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last seven days, Super Zero has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Super Zero has a market cap of $25.00 million and $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit and BigONE.

Super Zero Coin Profile

SERO is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero is sero.cash

Buying and Selling Super Zero

Super Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

