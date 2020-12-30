Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.45

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.45 and last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 4142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGRY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Surgery Partners from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $496.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.66 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $25,391.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,505.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 64,721 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,136,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after acquiring an additional 73,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

