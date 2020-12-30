Swarm City Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7.00 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Swarm City token can now be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $166,284.98 and approximately $7.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swarm City has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swarm City alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00039013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.95 or 0.00280503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00025392 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $575.38 or 0.01993730 BTC.

Swarm City Token Profile

SWT is a token. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.