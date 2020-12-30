Swipe Price Hits $0.65 on Top Exchanges (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Swipe token can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00002333 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B. Swipe has a market cap of $49.94 million and approximately $24.13 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00026052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00133883 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00188106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.73 or 0.00583640 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00314934 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00020851 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00052896 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,766,934 tokens. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

