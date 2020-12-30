Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Shares Up 2.4%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) shares were up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $462.00 and last traded at $462.00. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $451.00.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Swiss Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.84.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

