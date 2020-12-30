Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $227.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $256.91. 380,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,081. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $261.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.52. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,169,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,204 shares of company stock worth $10,807,224. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $640,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth $39,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

