Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $130.16

Shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $130.16 and last traded at $130.16, with a volume of 1048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLK. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

