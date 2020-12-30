Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on THC. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.75.
THC opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $42.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 2,440 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $100,869.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 500,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $20,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,722,670 shares of company stock worth $69,815,762 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.