Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on THC. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.75.

THC opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $42.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 2,440 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $100,869.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 500,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $20,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,722,670 shares of company stock worth $69,815,762 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

