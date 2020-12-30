TENT Reaches Market Cap of $1.44 Million (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last week, TENT has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One TENT coin can now be bought for $0.0460 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $72,123.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TENT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00025171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00129820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.19 or 0.00578990 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00153178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00305968 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00019341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00050807 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT’s total supply is 31,386,760 coins and its circulating supply is 31,309,668 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app

Buying and Selling TENT

TENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.