Terraco Gold (CVE:TEN) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Terraco Gold Corp (CVE:TEN)’s stock price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 1,837,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 781% from the average daily volume of 208,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market cap of C$26.44 million and a P/E ratio of -6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14.

About Terraco Gold (CVE:TEN)

Terraco Gold Corp., a precious metals royalty and exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Almaden project, which consists of 12 leased patented lode mining claims, 208 unpatented lode mining claims, and approximately 280 acres of private fee ground located in Washington County, Idaho.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Terraco Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terraco Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.