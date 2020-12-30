The Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Set at $307.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) received a $307.00 price target from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.28.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $216.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.08 billion, a PE ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $349.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.38.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing will post -8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $460,724,000 after purchasing an additional 79,527 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 47.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.