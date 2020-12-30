The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck Sells 2,500 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,808,652.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $368,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $351,550.00.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $151.44 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $161.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.28.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Hershey by 0.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in The Hershey by 26.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in The Hershey by 5.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in The Hershey by 0.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in The Hershey by 23.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

