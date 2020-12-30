The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.99

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and traded as high as $19.98. The India Fund shares last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 148,561 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The India Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,506 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The India Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,229,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The India Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of The India Fund by 3.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The India Fund by 12.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. 16.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

