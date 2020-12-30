The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

MOS has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.68.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.83. The Mosaic has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $23.70.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 12.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 23,542 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth about $687,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

