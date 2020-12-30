The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on PNC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.
PNC stock opened at $144.87 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.20 and a 200 day moving average of $116.32.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,885,000 after acquiring an additional 764,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,445,000 after purchasing an additional 694,581 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 42,415.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 490,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,619,000 after purchasing an additional 489,477 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 93.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 772,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,236,000 after purchasing an additional 373,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,698.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 229,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,120,000 after purchasing an additional 216,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.
The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.
