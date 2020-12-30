The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PNC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

PNC stock opened at $144.87 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.20 and a 200 day moving average of $116.32.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,885,000 after acquiring an additional 764,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,445,000 after purchasing an additional 694,581 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 42,415.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 490,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,619,000 after purchasing an additional 489,477 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 93.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 772,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,236,000 after purchasing an additional 373,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,698.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 229,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,120,000 after purchasing an additional 216,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

