The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $376.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) will report $376.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Providence Service’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $375.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $377.87 million. The Providence Service reported sales of $384.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that The Providence Service will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Providence Service.

Get The Providence Service alerts:

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.27. The Providence Service had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.98 million. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRSC. Zacks Investment Research cut The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut The Providence Service from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Providence Service in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

NASDAQ PRSC opened at $134.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2,240.79 and a beta of 0.84. The Providence Service has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $147.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 37.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Providence Service by 2.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in The Providence Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in The Providence Service by 134.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in The Providence Service by 35.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the period.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Providence Service (PRSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Providence Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Providence Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.