The Walt Disney’s (DIS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a research note published on Sunday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $210.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised The Walt Disney from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.50.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS opened at $177.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.71. The stock has a market cap of $321.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $180.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,390,500 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after buying an additional 10,757,398 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after buying an additional 9,152,731 shares during the period. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $613,305,000 after buying an additional 4,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 9,653.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,989,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $246,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.