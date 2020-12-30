The Williams Companies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 26,016 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,334% compared to the average daily volume of 1,814 put options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMB. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised The Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 182.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.17. The Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The Williams Companies’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.