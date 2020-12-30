Thomas P. Meissner, Jr. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Stock

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) CEO Thomas P. Meissner, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:UTL traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.47. 1,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,903. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $652.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19. Unitil Co. has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $65.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.39.

Get Unitil alerts:

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 7.69%. Analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Unitil’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Unitil by 0.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Unitil by 4.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Unitil by 6.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Unitil by 4.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Unitil during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.