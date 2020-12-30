Thomas Peterffy Sells 14,400 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $876,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,467,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,287,394.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Monday, December 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $836,208.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $854,496.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 31,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $1,711,797.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 16,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $908,073.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 5,900 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $316,240.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,511 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $846,280.16.

On Monday, November 30th, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,800 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $833,608.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 8,100 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $435,861.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $757,728.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $765,360.00.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $62.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. BidaskClub lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Compass Point upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 15.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.