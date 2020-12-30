Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Trading Down 0.2%

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.09 and last traded at $12.09. Approximately 186 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50.

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GIS, GPS plus reference station systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

