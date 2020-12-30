Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Trading 0.8% Higher

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) traded up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.49 and last traded at $56.49. 153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.04.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.81.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion.

Toto Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOTDY)

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

