Traders Buy High Volume of Pacific Biosciences of California Call Options (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 9,235 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 230% compared to the average volume of 2,798 call options.

In other news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $3,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,093,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,394.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,277,914 shares of company stock worth $36,271,905 over the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 35,042 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,332,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,767,000 after purchasing an additional 91,157 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -76.91 and a beta of 1.70.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PACB. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

