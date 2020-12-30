Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 4,944 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,106% compared to the typical volume of 410 call options.

JAZZ opened at $160.28 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.00 and its 200-day moving average is $133.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $638,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,180 shares in the company, valued at $47,149,629.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 9,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.72, for a total transaction of $1,456,782.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,297.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,629 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,731 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.22.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

