TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

Get TransAlta alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TAC. ValuEngine raised TransAlta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised TransAlta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on TransAlta from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransAlta has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.46.

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.40. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $385.78 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TransAlta by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,169,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter worth $9,770,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TransAlta by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,588,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 797,999 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in TransAlta by 269.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 554,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 404,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter worth $2,439,000. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAlta (TAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.