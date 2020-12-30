Transense Technologies plc (TRT.L) (LON:TRT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $52.80

Transense Technologies plc (TRT.L) (LON:TRT)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.80 and traded as high as $53.00. Transense Technologies plc (TRT.L) shares last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 41,606 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 52.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.20.

In other Transense Technologies plc (TRT.L) news, insider Nigel Rogers bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £15,900 ($20,773.45).

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAW and Translogik. The company offers inspection gauges for car and commercial truck, and bus tyres; and tread depth, tyre pressure, radio frequency identification, and tyre pressure monitoring system data collection tool; radio frequency identification tags, patches, and passenger car audit system products, as well as various types of probes.

