Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $10.69. 905 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Transurban Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13.

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 20 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area of Virginia, the United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

