Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Trading Down 0.7%

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Shares of Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $10.69. 905 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Transurban Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13.

Transurban Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRAUF)

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 20 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area of Virginia, the United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Transurban Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transurban Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit