Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $55.24

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.24 and traded as high as $57.55. Trend Micro shares last traded at $57.31, with a volume of 599 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMICY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Trend Micro in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trend Micro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.34.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $407.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.69 million. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 17.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

