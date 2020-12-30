Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.68

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.65, with a volume of 691431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.64.

TCW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cormark raised their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$0.65 to C$1.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.37.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$427.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$74.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$477,920.00.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

