Trident Group (TRDT) Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded up 97.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last seven days, Trident Group has traded 50% lower against the US dollar. One Trident Group token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX. Trident Group has a market cap of $1,755.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00024888 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00131622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.11 or 0.00581615 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00158610 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.88 or 0.00305876 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00019412 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00051351 BTC.

Trident Group Token Profile

Trident Group launched on November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident . The official website for Trident Group is www.tridentgroup.io . Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

