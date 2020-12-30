TriumphX (TRIX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.36 Million

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One TriumphX token can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00002952 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TriumphX has traded 65.7% lower against the dollar. TriumphX has a total market cap of $10.55 million and $1.36 million worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00025734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00128858 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00184342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.16 or 0.00566880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00303301 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00019165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00050052 BTC.

About TriumphX

TriumphX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io

Buying and Selling TriumphX

TriumphX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

