Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (TIGT.L) (LON:TIGT) Announces GBX 0.49 Dividend

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (TIGT.L) (LON:TIGT) announced a dividend on Monday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (TIGT.L) stock opened at GBX 74 ($0.97) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 72.33. The company has a market capitalization of £256.85 million and a P/E ratio of -8.68. Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 58.69 ($0.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 86.67 ($1.13).

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Personal Assets Trust Administration Company Limited. It is co-managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

