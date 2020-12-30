TrueChain Market Cap Reaches $10.68 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. One TrueChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, OKEx, ZB.COM and CoinBene. In the last week, TrueChain has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $10.68 million and approximately $6.33 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00040927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.98 or 0.00285936 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00026479 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a token. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup . The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, ZB.COM, HitBTC, OKEx, DragonEX and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

