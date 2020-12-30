Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.13.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $120.31 on Wednesday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $134.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.34 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.58.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.