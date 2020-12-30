TurtleCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $124,726.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 30th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $886,744.65 and approximately $124,726.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 101.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 90,838,843,590 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

