Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Holdings Cut by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 95.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,360 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 92.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,160,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,699,000 after buying an additional 263,097 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,658,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,122,000 after buying an additional 155,845 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 66.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,349,000 after buying an additional 647,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 980,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after buying an additional 60,132 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $138.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 0.42. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $170.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.78.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 199.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Mark Daniels sold 377 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total value of $62,996.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,407 shares in the company, valued at $11,597,909.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 3,550 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total transaction of $380,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,384 shares of company stock worth $29,038,298. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWST. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

