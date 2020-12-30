Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells $104,029.80 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider Mark Daniels sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $104,029.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,800.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Daniels also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 28th, Mark Daniels sold 377 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total value of $62,996.70.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $138.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.62 and a 200-day moving average of $80.78. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $170.86.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 199.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWST. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub cut Twist Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 256.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 474.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

