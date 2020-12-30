Ultiledger (ULT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.56 Million

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Ultiledger token can now be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bytex and CoinEx. Ultiledger has a total market cap of $28.56 million and $117,242.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ultiledger has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00027511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00129192 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00184720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.92 or 0.00562524 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00303247 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00019781 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00049916 BTC.

Ultiledger Token Profile

Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,344,828,294 tokens. The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io

Ultiledger Token Trading

Ultiledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

