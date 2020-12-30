Unibright (UBT) Achieves Market Cap of $68.38 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, Unibright has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Unibright token can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001600 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Unibright has a market cap of $68.38 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00025686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00129525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.99 or 0.00567590 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00156104 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00305882 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00019277 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00050407 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,799,999 tokens. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, Cryptopia, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

