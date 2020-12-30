United Security Bancshares Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:UBFO)

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st.

UBFO opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $117.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.70. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 8.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Security Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Security Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

