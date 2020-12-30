UNUS SED LEO Hits Market Capitalization of $1.35 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $1.35 billion and $10.41 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00004808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.99 or 0.00447787 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000205 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

