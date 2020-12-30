Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will announce sales of $29.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.25 million to $31.00 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported sales of $34.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year sales of $126.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $124.40 million to $130.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $128.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 8.26%.

UBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Bryan O. Colley purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $80,442.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,397,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,607,000 after acquiring an additional 231,276 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 445.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 591,441 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,144 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,732,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 60.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 282,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 106,807 shares during the period. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.92. 103,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.16%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

