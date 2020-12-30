US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will announce $5.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.15 billion. US Foods reported sales of $6.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year sales of $22.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.46 billion to $23.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $26.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.97 billion to $26.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow US Foods.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.91.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,766,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,499,236.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,370. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. FMR LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 28.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,733,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198,930 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 209.3% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,360,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,261,000 after buying an additional 2,273,797 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,552,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 102.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,775,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,780,000 after buying an additional 1,402,094 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 296.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,009,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,905,000 after buying an additional 754,675 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.35. The stock had a trading volume of 718,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,164. US Foods has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.20 and a beta of 1.47.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.