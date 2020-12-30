USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.62

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.62 and last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 2029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

A number of research firms have commented on USAT. TheStreet cut USA Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Northland Securities upgraded USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $696.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $36.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 million. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.92% and a negative return on equity of 23.27%. Equities research analysts predict that USA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

