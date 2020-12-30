USDK Price Down 0.7% This Week (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One USDK token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003605 BTC on exchanges including OKCoin, Coinall and OKEx. USDK has a total market cap of $28.59 million and approximately $132.35 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDK has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00025849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00133805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.46 or 0.00585889 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00154279 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00316696 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00020788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00052796 BTC.

USDK Token Profile

USDK’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.